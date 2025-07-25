Nayara CEO resigns as co hit by EU sanctions

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Russian oil giant Rosneft-backed Indian refiner, Nayara Energy, which has recently been hit by EU sanctions, has appointed a new chief executive officer after its previous CEO resigned, sources aware of the matter said on Friday.

Alessandro Des Dorides resigned as CEO of Nayara Energy last week and has been replaced by Sergey Denisov, they said.

The resignation came just as the European Union imposed sanctions on Nayara as part of a new raft of measures against Russia over its war with Ukraine.

Rosneft owns 49.13 per cent stake in Nayara Energy Ltd, formerly Essar Oil Ltd. Nayara owns and operates a 20 million tonne a year oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat, as well as over 6,750 petrol pumps.

The company did not offer any immediate comments on the reasons or circumstances under which the CEO resigned.

Des Dorides had joined Nayara Energy in April 2024. He was previously the head of oil trading at Eni where he was sacked for withholding information on illegal Iran oil trade.

In 2019, Italian oil company Eni SpA bought a shipment of oil that was purported to have come from Iraq but actually came from Iran. The act potentially breached the US sanctions and led to Des Dorides, who oversaw the deal for the cargo, being fired.

Denisov, who has been with Nayara since 2017, previously was its chief development officer.

Nayara had earlier this week denounced the latest EU sanctions against it as unjust and harmful to India's interests, and said it was studying legal options.

Rosneft too had condemned sanctions on Nayara Energy as unjustified, illegal, and described them as a direct threat to India's energy security.

The European Union's 18th package of sanctions against Russia over its war with Ukraine was approved last week with a view to weakening its revenue sources. Nayara Energy was one of the companies that was sanctioned.

Besides Rosneft, an investment consortium SPV, Kesani Enterprises Company, holds another 49.13 per cent stake in Nayara. Kesani is owned by Russia's United Capital Partners (UCP) and Hara Capital Sarl, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mareterra Group Holding (formerly Genera Group Holding S.p.A.).

Separately, CARE Ratings Ltd (CareEdge Ratings) reaffirmed ratings on bank facilities and debt instruments of Nayara, saying the firm continues to derive strength from its strong operating profile as it operates India's second-largest single-location oil refinery with a high Nelson Complexity Index (NCI), strategic location of its refinery and captive port terminal and power plant, long-term benefits from sizeable and growing presence in fuel retailing and recently commissioned manufacturing of polypropylene.

Ratings continue to factor risk management systems put in place by Nayara to hedge against fluctuations in currency, crude oil prices and product cracks; while its presence in the retail segment provides stability to the company's profitability and mitigates the impact of fluctuations in the refining segment, CareEdge Ratings said in a statement.

"However, rating strengths are tempered by economic sanctions imposed on Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft; one of the key shareholders of Nayara) amidst ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, exposure to fluctuations in fuel cracks, competitive industry scenario and inherent government regulation risk in the Indian oil and gas sector," it said.

The rating agency said it "takes note of the recent sanction by the European Union (EU) on Nayara Energy Ltd (NEL) for export of its products to the EU".

"CareEdge Ratings factors that total exports of NEL constitute 25-30 per cent of its total sales while the balance is domestic sales in India. Furthermore, as per NEL, it has negligible direct exports to the EU while its majority exports are through traders who, in turn, sell to multiple geographies, and accordingly, CareEdge Ratings will also continue to monitor the further developments in this regard," the statement added.

Nayara's refinery continues to operate at healthy throughput and refining margins levels in a steady state scenario.

Nayara's refinery continues to operate at healthy throughput and refining margins levels in a steady state scenario.

"'Stable' outlook on ratings reflects CareEdge Ratings' expectation that Nayara shall continue to remain a strong player in the private sector oil refining business in India with healthy refining margins considering the high complexity index of its refinery and integrated operations, which should help it to maintain its strong credit profile," it added.