Nayara Energy appoints Deepesh Baxi as CFO

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Nayara Energy, India's biggest private fuel retailer, on Friday announced the appointment of Deepesh Baxi as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"With an impressive career spanning over three decades, Deepesh brings extensive experience in finance, strategy and M&A, having worked on complex mandates across key sectors such as oil and gas, infrastructure and construction, retail and manufacturing," it said in a statement.

Prior to joining Nayara Energy, he was Chief Financial Officer & Wholetime Director at Castrol India Limited. He has also worked with global leaders such as British Petroleum (bp) and Andersen, holding leadership roles in large, culturally diverse teams in both Asia Pacific and global offices.

A Chartered Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor (USA) and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Baxi will lead Nayara's financial strategy and operations, supporting its continued growth and contribution to the energy sector.

His proficiency spans across long-term strategy and transformation, investor relations, treasury, corporate governance, internal audits/compliance, and risk management, the statement said.

"Deepesh brings with him deep sectoral expertise and a strong blend of financial planning and strategic acumen. His wealth of experience and proven track record will be instrumental in driving financial excellence and supporting our strategic vision of delivering industry-leading performance. With Deepesh on board, we are confident of building stronger and scaling bigger." said Alessandro des Dorides, Chief Executive Officer at Nayara Energy.

Nayara operates Vadinar oil refinery, India's second-largest single-site refinery with a capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum, and has over 6,500 petrol pumps across the country. It recently forayed into the petrochemicals sector with a 450,000-tonne polypropylene plant. PTI ANZ MR