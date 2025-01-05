Nayara Energy to expand retail network by adding a fuel station per day

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, plans to add 400 petrol pumps this year to expand its retail network across various states, the firm said on Sunday.

Advertisment

With 6,500+ retail outlets across India, Nayara Energy has been adding new retail outlets to its network and has been growing steadily across various states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

In a statement, Nayara said it "is well on track to add 400 retail outlets this year".

In line with its plans to aggressively grow in India, Nayara Energy has also revamped its dealer programme to onboard new dealers and give a boost to local entrepreneurship. It is now inviting applications for new dealerships across the country to open petrol pumps.

Advertisment

Nayara operates a 20-million tonnes a year refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat.

With over 6,500 petrol pumps, it caters to the need for reliable and safe mobility across the length and breadth of the country. It recently forayed into petrochemicals sector with a 4,50,000-tonnes a year polypropylene plant.

"Being one of the youngest petroleum brands in India, Nayara Energy is reinventing the fuel retailing category to ensure consumer delight.

Advertisment

"Customers are always assured of the right quality and quantity of fuel at Nayara Energy's retail outlets," the statement said.

Setting new benchmarks in the category, Nayara Energy's fuel stations offer a variety of products and services designed to meet the needs of customers, including high-quality fuels, lubricants, and convenience offerings.

With a strategic presence on National Highways and in urban clusters, Nayara Energy's fuel stations are vital links to marketplaces fuelling the aspirations of the rising India well beyond the metros.

Advertisment

Commenting on the strategic expansion, Alessandro des Dorides, CEO, Nayara Energy, said: "Nayara Energy has steadily grown in India and as new-age India prospers, we believe that bolstering our fuel retail network in upcoming towns is integral to the growth of this thriving economy. Our uniquely designed dealer programme believes in creating more avenues for entrepreneurship and will enable in growing our network, by enabling mobility and enhancing connectivity within the underserved markets." In an endeavour to promote transparency in customer loyalty programmes, Nayara Energy is leveraging technology through chatbots and artificial intelligence tools to enhance the quality of its interactions with consumers.

Reaffirming its commitment to be India's trusted energy partner and to further aggressively expand its reach, Nayara Energy is now inviting new dealerships across India to open fuel stations.

"As Nayara Energy grows its network, every new fuel station is an affirmative step contributing towards nation building by enabling mobility and enhancing connectivity within the underserved markets," the statement said.

Advertisment

"Nayara Energy strives to create a delightful experience at its retail outlets and is at the forefront of innovation and customer-driven initiatives in the energy sector. The company continually strives to enhance the customer experience with innovative programmes and offerings," it added. PTI ANZ HVA