Nazara Tech Q3 profit tanks 35.3 pc to Rs 8.84 cr

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Diversified gaming platform Nazara Technologies on Tuesday posted a 35.3 per cent drop in consolidated profit for the December quarter at Rs 8.84 crore, as revenue from operations also fell.

The revenue from operations tanked 24 per cent year-on-year to nearly Rs 406 crore, as per a BSE filing.

The net profit for Q3FY26 stood at Rs 8.84 crore, 35.3 per cent drop over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

In its earnings release, the company said its board also approved an investment in nCore Games, developers of the made in India franchise 'FAU-G', as well as a primary capital infusion of up to Rs 15 crore into Rusk Media, a mobile-first, IP-led entertainment platform for Gen-Z and Gen-A audiences.

The investments underscore Nazara's role in supporting the Indian gaming ecosystem, the company said.

Nitish Mittersain, Joint Managing Director and CEO of Nazara Technologies, said the company continued to make strong progress in building a global gaming company.

"The quarter was driven by disciplined execution, improving operating efficiency, and multiple growth engines across new launches, live content expansion, and platform extensions," Mittersain said.

Mittersain added, "We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, including through strategic acquisitions where Nazara's operating platform can accelerate scale, improve unit economics, and drive long-term value creation." PTI MBI TRB