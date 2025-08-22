Nazara Tech shares crack 17.52 pc in 3 trading days

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Shares of Nazara Technologies tumbled 17.52 per cent in three days of straight loss after the company said that its associate firm Moonshine Technologies Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates PokerBaazi, has suspended its real-money offerings.

In three days, the company's stock has lost 17.52 per cent on the BSE.

On Friday, shares of the firm tanked 4.13 per cent to settle at Rs 1,155.75. During the day, it dropped 4.98 per cent to Rs 1,145.55.

"Pursuant to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by the Parliament on August 21, 2025 and pending enactment, we wish to inform that, as a matter of abundant caution and in due respect of the government's mandate, Moonshine Technologies Private Limited, an associate company in which Nazara Technologies Limited holds a 46.07 per cent stake, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations," Nazara Technologies said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to ban all forms of online money games and promote eSports and online social gaming, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate amid din.

On Friday, shares of gaming and hospitality firm Delta Corp declined 3.50 per cent while OnMobile Global dipped 2.73 per cent.