Nazara Technologies acquires UK-based Curve Games for Rs 247 cr

New Delhi: Gaming company Nazara Technologies on Tuesday said it has acquired Curve Digital Entertainment (CDEL), a UK-based publisher of PC and console games, for Rs 247 crore.

The acquisition of 100 per cent ownership in Curve Digital Entertainment (CDEL) was carried out by Nazara Technologies UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nazara Technologies and will be completed in 10 working days, the company said in a regulatory filing.

By bringing Curve Games into its portfolio, Nazara gains access to new platforms, genres, and key geographies, including North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, the filing said.

"Nazara has acquired 100 per cent equity of Curve Digital Entertainment for an equity value of Rs 247 crore (GBP 21.7 million) in an all cash deal," the filing said.

CDEL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nazara UK and a step-down subsidiary of Nazara Technologies.

Additionally, Kuju Ltd, Curve Digital Publishing Ltd, Runner Duck Games Ltd, Fiddlesticks Games Ltd, Curve Games Development One Ltd, IronOak Games Inc., Attack Games Ltd -- wholly owned subsidiaries of CDEL -- will also become the step-down subsidiaries of Nazara UK and the Nazara Technologies.

Curve Group is a London-based video game publisher focused on console and PC platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Switch.

In the calendar year 2024, Curve Games reported revenues of Rs 263.5 crore and profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 49.6 crore.

"This acquisition deepens our capabilities, brings exceptional IP into our fold, and strengthens our mission in building Nazara as a global gaming powerhouse from India. Curve will also serve as a gateway to the world for Indian game developers," Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain said.