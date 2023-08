New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies on Wednesday said it has invested USD 500,000 (about Rs 4.15 crore) in Israel-based game developer Snax Games.

The investment was made via its wholly-owned Singapore subsidiary Nazara PTE Ltd, the company said in an exchange filing.

As part of the investment, Nazara has acquired rights to publish Snax's games in India and the Middle East on a revenue-sharing basis for five years.