New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) State-owned NBCC arm Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd (HSCL) has bagged a Rs 65 crore contract in Bengaluru from Bank of Baroda.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that HSCL has secured "development works at the bank’s commercial plot in Financial City, Bengaluru Hardware Park, Bengaluru on deposit work basis." The value of the work order is Rs 65 crore.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.