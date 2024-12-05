NBCC arm HSCC bags work orders worth Rs 599.35 cr in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd's arm HSCC (India) Ltd has secured two orders worth Rs 600 crore in Maharashtra.

Advertisment

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, NBCC said its wholly-owned subsidiary HSCC has been awarded work orders valuing Rs 599.35 crore from National Health Mission, Maharashtra.

The first work order is worth Rs 259.35 crore for the establishment and operations of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackery Aapla Dawakhana in Maharashtra.

The second contract is to establish of Radiation Oncology Unit (Radiotherapy Unit) on turnkey basis at District Jalna, Ratnagiri, Baramati and Dharashiv in Maharashtra. This work order is worth Rs 340 crore.

Advertisment

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses. PTI MJH DR