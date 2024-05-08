NBCC bags contracts worth Rs 450 crore in Chhattisgarh, Kerala

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) State-owned NBCC has bagged contracts worth Rs 450 crore in Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that it has got Rs 450 worth of contracts from Court Receiver of the Supreme Court of India.

NBCC has got a Rs 250 crore worth contract in Amrapali Vananchal City, Bhilai District, Chhattisgarh.

It got Rs 150 crore worth contract in Amrapali Cosmos, Aluva, Ernakulam District, Kerala.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through NBCC (India) Ltd.

The state-owned firm was asked to complete 38,000 flats and hand them over to homebuyers.

In 2019, R Venkataramani, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, was appointed as the Court Receiver. PTI MJH SHW SHW