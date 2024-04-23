NBCC bags new work orders worth Rs 23,500 cr in 2023-24 fiscal

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd on Tuesday said it secured projects worth Rs 23,500 crore during the last fiscal year.

Advertisment

In a statement, NBCC said it has secured significant business during 2023-24 financial year.

The company "has secured record new works of Rs 23,500 crore on consolidated basis and Rs 18,400 crore on standalone basis, as compared to Rs 6,700 crore (consolidated basis) and Rs 4,225 crore (standalone basis) in preceding fiscal." Among the major orders received in 2023-24, NBCC said it has got additional FAR (floor area ratio) works in Amrapali worth about Rs 10,000 crore.

NBCC Chairman and Managing Director K P Mahadevaswamy emphasised the company's strength in the construction and infrastructure domain, particularly in redevelopment and land monetisation endeavours.

Advertisment

"With a robust order book and a strategic focus on redevelopment and land monetisation, NBCC is well-positioned to not only sustain but also incrementally elevate its growth trajectory, propelling sustainable development forward in India's construction and infrastructure landscape," he said.

NBCC also bagged its first re-development project outside of Delhi from Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) valuing Rs 2,000 crore.

It also diversified into the agri-infrastructure sector through the construction of grain storage under the "World's Largest Grain Storage Plan" with an approximate value of Rs 1,500 crore.

Advertisment

NBCC also got redevelopment and modernisation of Government of India Presses through a self-financing model at Mayapuri, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Nasik and Kolkata, valuing Rs 750 crore.

It secured various infrastructure works of SAIL Bhilai, Bokaro, Durgapur and Burnpur valuing Rs 580 crore.

During the financial year 2023-2024, the company has awarded works of about Rs 9,800 crore pertaining to different projects. PTI MJH MJH SHW