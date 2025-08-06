NBCC bags Rs 103 cr contract to refurbish Lokpal of India office in South Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a contract worth Rs 103 crore from Lokpal of India.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, NBCC has bagged a work order for "repairing, retrofitting, interior fit-out works including upgradation of building infrastructure and services for the office space of Lokpal of India" at Vasant Kunj in South Delhi.

Lokpal of India has entered into a fresh agreement with NBCC (India) Limited on August 1, 2025. Value of the work is Rs 102.97 crore, excluding GST.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate. PTI MJH MJH SHW