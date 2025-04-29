NBCC bags Rs 130.58 cr order in Meghalaya from NEEPCO

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a Rs 130.58 crore contract in Meghalaya from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) to develop a township project.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that it has secured a Rs 130.58 crore order to develop a township project at 21.66 acre land acquired by NEEPCO at Umsawli, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong in Meghalaya.

NBCC is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses. PTI MJH DR