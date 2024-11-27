NBCC bags Rs 316 crore contract in Odisha

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 316 crore contract to upgrade school hostels in Odisha.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has been "awarded the work of Upgradation of Primary School Hostel (PSH) Under State Sector Scheme at various locations in the state of Odisha amounting Rs 316 crore (approx.)".

The work order has been given by ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Odisha. NBCC is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business. PTI MJH DR