NBCC bags Rs 439 cr contract in Uttarakhand, Rs 219 cr project in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has bagged a Rs 439 crore contract from Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Board (UIIDB).

Under the Rs 439 crore contract, the company has to execute -- Rodi Belwala Area Revitalisation; Sati Kund and surrounding development; Har ki Pauri and Subhash Ghar Revitalisation; and Redevelopment of Parking and Commercial area at Upper road opposite Railway Station (Existing bus stand, Haridwar).

NBCC has secured another contract worth Rs 219.45 crore from Centre for Development of Telematics, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company has to provide project management consultancy services for planning, supervision, construction & development of various buildings, including data centre, housing & hostels, technical block and residential buildings etc at C-DOT Campus, Mehrauli, New Delhi.

NBCC is into Project Management Consultancy and real estate businesses. PTI MJH DRR