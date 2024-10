New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 50 crore contract to construct a sports complex in Odisha.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC said it has secured a contract for construction of an integrated sports complex in Dhamnagar Bhadrak from the Sports And Youth Service Department, Odisha government.

The value of the contract is Rs 50 crore.

NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy and real estate businesses. PTI MJH MJH SHW