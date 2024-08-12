NBCC bags Rs 710-crore contract to develop two land parcels in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 710-crore contract to develop two land parcels at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

NBCC will provide project management and marketing consultancy services.

In a statement, the company said it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jhansi Development Authority (JDA) to undertake development of land parcels in Jhansi.

The MoU was signed by Alok Yadav, Vice Chairman, JDA, and Pradeep Sharma, Executive Director, NBCC.

Following the signing of the agreement, a strategic meeting was held with Bimal Dubey, Commissioner/Chairman, JDA, to discuss the project's scope and implementation strategy.

The project encompasses the construction of two major land parcels in Jhansi, with an approximate value of Rs 710 crore.

The two identified land parcels include a land parcel of 12.28 acres on Jhansi-Kanpur Highway, Jhansi and another land parcel of 1.07 acres in the medical compound, College Road, Kanpur Road, Jhansi.

As per the agreement, NBCC will be responsible for the comprehensive planning, design, construction and marketing of the developed areas.

The development will be executed on a revenue generation model.

NBCC's role will include providing project management consultancy (PMC) services and marketing consultancy services. PTI MJH HVA