NBCC bags two consultancy work orders valuing Rs 180 crore

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged two consultancy work orders worth Rs 180 crore.

Advertisment

In regulatory filings, NBCC informed that it has got a work order from SAIL DSP, Durgapur for various construction and renovation works. The size of the work order is Rs 150 crore and the nature of work is project management consultancy (PMC).

Moreover, the company has received a work order for construction of permanent building of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Samba, Jammu for a total value of Rs 29.70 crore. The order has been given by Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute For Persons With Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan). The nature of work order is project management consultancy on deposit work basis.

NBCC is mainly into PMC and real estate businesses. PTI MJH SHW