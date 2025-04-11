NBCC e-auctions 560 homes in Greater Noida for Rs 1,153 crore

New Delhi: State-owned NBCC has sold 560 housing units in Greater Noida through e-auction for Rs 1,153 crore.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that it has successfully sold 560 residential units at Aspire Leisure Park, Greater Noida (W), Uttar Pradesh through an e-auction at a total sale value of approximately Rs 1,153.13 crore.

NBCC will get marketing fee of 1 per cent of sale value.

On Thursday, the company said it has sold 1,185 units for Rs 1,504.69 crore through e-auction in Greater Noida.

NBCC has "successfully e-auctioned 1,185 residential units at Aspire Dream Valley, Greater Noida (W), garnering a total sale value of Rs 1504.69 crore." The fund shall mitigate the fund requirement of ongoing projects, including bank loan payment, the company said.

This sale will be instrumental in completion of the stalled Amrapali Projects and fulfil the dreams of owning their homes by many home buyers.