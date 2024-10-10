NBCC gets Rs 198 cr to supply, install rooftop solar system at SAIL steel plant in Bokaro

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 198 crore contract to supply and install rooftop solar system at SAIL's steel plant at Bokaro in Jharkhand.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC said it has secured a contract from SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant for designing, supplying and installation of rooftop solar system. The value of the work order is Rs 198 crore.

On Wednesday, NBCC got a Rs 50 crore contract to construct a sports complex in Odisha.

NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy and real estate businesses. PTI MJH DR DR