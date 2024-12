New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a Rs 432-crore order from Central University of Odisha for construction of a net-zero carbon emission campus.

Advertisment

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, NBCC (India) Ltd said it has recently been "awarded the work of comprehensive Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the construction of net zero sustainable campus at Central University at Odisha, Sunabede".

NBCC is into PBC and real estate businesses. PTI MJH HVA