NBCC gets Rs 490-cr work orders in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged work orders worth nearly Rs 490 crore in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Advertisment

NBCC (India) Ltd is involved in Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and real estate businesses.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has got a Rs 459.6 crore order to construct Eklavya Model residential schools in Chhattisgarh. It secured the order from the Department of Tribal and Scheduled Caste, Chhattisgarh.

The company also received a Rs 30 crore contract to construct a permanent building of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Jamdoli, Agra Road, Jaipur. The work was given by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD), New Delhi. PTI MJH MJH ANU SHW