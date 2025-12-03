NBCC gets Rs 643 cr contract from Ghaziabad Development Authority

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a contract worth Rs 642.82 crore from Ghaziabad Development Authority.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has been awarded a project management consultancy (PMC) for the redevelopment of 'Tulsi Niketan' at Ghaziabad.

The value of the work order is Rs 642.82 crore.

That apart, NBCC has bagged two work orders from The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The first contract worth Rs 4.42 crore is for the construction of New Building of ICSI Kanpur Chapter's Premises at Shatabdi Nagar, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The second order worth Rs 7.14 crore is for the construction of New Building of ICSI Lucknow Chapter's Premises at Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh.

National Forensic Science University has awarded a Rs 6.95 crore contract to NBCC for the renovation of the guest house at its Delhi campus.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has also given a Rs 4.05 crore contract to do renovation and some other works at its different chapters.

NBCC is mainly into the PMC and real estate business. PTI MJH MJH SHW