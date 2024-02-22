NBCC, HUDCO sign MoUs to collaborate in consultancy services, asset monetisation activities

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) State-owned NBCC and HUDCO have agreed to collaborate for leveraging their strength in consultancy services and asset monetisation.

Advertisment

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, NBCC informed the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) in this regard.

These MoUs are related to "reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strength for the effective implementation of consultancy services; reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strength for the effective implementation of asset monetisation activities".

NBCC is mainly into Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and real estate, while the HUDCO provides financial assistance for housing and urban infrastructure projects. PTI MJH DR