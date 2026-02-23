NBCC in discussion to secure 139-acre project in Seychelles

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) State-owned NBCC is exploring to undertake a project in Seychelles for development of infrastructure, including housing, on a 139-acre island.

In a statement on Monday, the company said that Vice-President of Republic of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay, visited the company's headquarter here, leading a high-level delegation.

The delegation held detailed discussions with NBCC CMD K P Mahadevaswamy and other senior officers of the company regarding projects in Seychelles.

"During the meeting, comprehensive presentations were made to the delegation outlining infrastructure development for an area of about 139 acres of an island," NBCC said.

The proposed development would include affordable social housing, leisure and hospitality, premium villas, sports arena and social infrastructure among others.

In January, the NBCC CMD visited Seychelles.

"The delegation were also made aware of the capabilities of NBCC by showcasing the successful execution of 2000 Social Housing Project at Hulhumale, Maldives," the statement said.

NBCC is currently executing the construction of the Indian Chancery Building, along with a Cultural Centre and Residential Units in Seychelles.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses. PTI MJH ANU ANU