New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) State-owned NBCC has signed an MoU with HUDCO to develop a 10-acre industrial plot in Noida at Rs 600 crore cost.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC informed that it has "signed MoU with HUDCO for development of 10-acre institutional plot at Noida sector-62 as Project Management Consultant".

The tentative cost of the project is about Rs 600 crore, it added.

NBCC is in the project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.