NBCC inks MoU with Power Grid Corporation to renovate corporate building in Gurugram

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has signed an MoU with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd to renovate latter's corporate building in Gurugram at a cost of Rs 186.47 crore.

"The project is valued at approximately Rs 186.47 crores. The corporate building has a configuration of 2B+G+8, with a total floor area of 34,965.89 square meters," it said.

The renovation project will include interior works, renovation works, external façade works, landscaping and horticulture works, furniture works etc.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business. PTI MJH MR