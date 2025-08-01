NBCC inks pact to develop land parcels owned by Dept of Post

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) State-owned NBCC has signed a pact to develop land parcels owned by the Department of Post.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, NBCC informed that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Department of Post on July 30, 2025, for "development of various land parcels on PAN India basis on NBCC's redevelopment self sustainable mode".

The project value would be ascertained on a case-by-case basis.

NBCC would be the project management and marketing consultant for optimum monetisation.

The company is into Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.