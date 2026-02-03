NBCC inks pact with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for construction works

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) State-owned NBCC has signed an agreement with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for construction-related works across the country.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said it signed an agreement with KVS on February 2, 2026 for "execution of works relating to construction/ replacement/ renovation and repair etc of KVS on pan-India basis." The project value would be ascertained and informed on case to case basis.

NBCC will render Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services.

In a separate regulatory filing, NBCC (India) Ltd said it has bagged six orders worth Rs 271.32 crore.

This includes Rs 232 crore contract for construction of proposed Namami Ganga Aquarium Cum Discovery learning Centre, Pashulok, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.