NBCC inks pact with NMRDA to develop Naveen Nagpur

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd has signed an agreement with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) to develop 'Naveen Nagpur'.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NBCC (India) Ltd and NMRDA on September 8 for the "development of Naveen Nagpur." The pact was signed by KP Mahadevaswamy, Chairman and Managing Director of NBCC, and Sanjay Meena, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of NMRDA, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

NBCC has been appointed as the project management consultant for the new business district of Naveen Nagpur, covering an area of around 1,710 acres (692 hectares).

The business district will be spread across 1,000 acres, and 710 acres will be reserved for future expansion.