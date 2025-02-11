NBCC profit rises 25 pc to Rs 138.47 cr in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 138.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 110.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,882.16 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal against Rs 2,482.41 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

NBCC is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business. PTI MJH MJH SHW