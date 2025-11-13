NBCC Q2 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 157 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd on Friday reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 156.68 crore in the September quarter on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 125.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 3,017.15 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal year from Rs 2,512.95 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

NBCC is into engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses. PTI MJH TRB