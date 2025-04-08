NBCC, RailTel sign pact to develop data centre projects in India, overseas

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) State-owned NBCC has signed an initial pact with RailTel Corporation of India Ltd to develop data centre projects.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, NBCC said it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RailTel to develop data centre projects from concept-to-commissioning in India and overseas for a period of five years.

NBCC will provide Project Management Consultancy services for construction of data centre buildings and related civil/passive infrastructure, while RailTel will provide services related to Planning, Designing, Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning (SITC) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) for IT-related Infrastructure for Data centres.

This collaboration is designed to leverage the core competencies of both organizations, enabling them to supplement each other's capabilities and enhance client acquisition and service delivery efficiency on a long-term, sustainable basis.

NBCC is into Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.