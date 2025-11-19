NBCC sells 609 housing units in Greater Noida via auction to AU Real Estate for Rs 1,070 cr

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 609 housing units in Greater Noida (West) for Rs 1,070 crore through an e-auction.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has sold 609 residential units in two projects 'Aspire leisure valley' and Aspire Centurian Park through an e-auction at total sale value of Rs 1,069.43 crore.

NBCC will get marketing fee at 1 per cent of sale value. NBCC did not mention the name of the buyer.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through the NBCC.

The state-owned firm was asked to complete 38,000 flats and hand them over to homebuyers. The investment to complete these flats was projected at around Rs 8,300 crore.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based AU Real Estate said that it has acquired the selling rights for Aspire Leisure Valley (Phase 2) and Aspire Centurian Park from NBCC.

"The combined transaction value stands at Rs 1,069 crore, covering a total of 609 residential units," the realty firm said in a statement.

The company has bought 462 units in 'Aspire Leisure Valley' project for Rs 696.20 crore and 147 units in 'Aspire Centurian Park' project for Rs 373.23 crore.

AU Real Estate Director Ashish Agarwal said the company has launched 'Aspire Leisure Valley' project at an introductory price of Rs 7,979 per sq ft. PTI MJH HVA