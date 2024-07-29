Business

NBCC's arm bags Rs 411.45 crore contract from Mahrashtra govt to build medical college, hospital

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) State-owned NBCC's arm has bagged a Rs 411.45 crore contract to construct a new medical college and 430-bedded hospital in Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that HSCC (India) Ltd has recently been awarded "construction of new government medical college of 100 student capacity and 430-bedded hospital at Buldhana." The contract was awarded by Medical Education and Ayush, the government of Maharashtra.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses. PTI MJH DR

Subscribe