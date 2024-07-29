NBCC's arm bags Rs 411.45 crore contract from Mahrashtra govt to build medical college, hospital

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) State-owned NBCC's arm has bagged a Rs 411.45 crore contract to construct a new medical college and 430-bedded hospital in Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that HSCC (India) Ltd has recently been awarded "construction of new government medical college of 100 student capacity and 430-bedded hospital at Buldhana." The contract was awarded by Medical Education and Ayush, the government of Maharashtra.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.