NBSL launches NPS contributions via payments app

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) NPCI BHIM Services (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Wednesday launched National Pension System (NPS) contributions through the payments app.

BHIM users can now contribute to their existing NPS accounts with ease, eliminating the need to remember complex details, as per a statement.

***** Jamnalal Bajaj Awards presented * The Jamnalal Bajaj Awards were presented on Wednesday at an event with noted social worker Abhay Bang presided as the chief guest.

The awardees include Girija Nandan from Jharkhand, Rashmi Bharti from Uttarakhand, Tulasi Munda from Odisha, and Erik Kumedisa of Congo.

***** ICICI 'Increasing Income' feature launched for ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi * ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday launched the 'Increasing Income' feature for its regular pay annuity product, ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi.

It offers customers a 5 per cent increase in the annuity pay-out annually, which can aid retired individuals to cope with inflation, according to a statement.