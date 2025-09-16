NC demands one-month extension for filing of ITRs in view of post-flood situation in north India

Jammu: The National Conference on Tuesday demanded a one-month extension for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs), considering the "dire situation" across North India which has been reeling under floods and other natural calamities.

The party's provincial president, Rattan Lal Gupta, also strongly urged that the interest on delayed payments related to the Assessment Year 2025-2026 be waived.

"I strongly urge the Union Finance Ministry and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to grant a reasonable extension of at least one month for filing ITRs, given the extraordinary situation," he told reporters here.

He said that anything less would amount to denying justice to taxpayers.

The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2025-2026 was extended by the CBDT by only one day on Monday night.

"Connectivity has collapsed, infrastructure is severely damaged, and people are struggling for survival. In such extraordinary circumstances, it is unjustified and highly insensitive of the central government to grant merely a token one-day relief," Gupta said.

The NC leader emphasised that the filing of Income Tax Returns is a statutory obligation, and taxpayers, tax practitioners, and professionals require proper facilities - electricity, internet connectivity, and access to records -- all of which have been severely affected in the flood-hit regions.

"The decision reflects a lack of compassion towards the genuine difficulties faced by the people of North India," he added.

Gupta demanded that the Finance Ministry waive interest on delayed payments pertaining to the Assessment Year 2025-2026, keeping in view the worst conditions faced by assessees in flood-hit States and the Union Territory.