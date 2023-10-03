NCC bags 3 orders worth Rs 4,206 cr

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) NCC Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged three orders worth Rs 4,205.94 crore in September from both Central and State government agencies.

Advertisment

Of the said contracts, one order of Rs 819.20 crore is related to the water division, another order of Rs 173.19 crore is related to the electrical division and third order of Rs 3,213.55 crore is related to the transportation division, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Rs 3,213.55-crore order is the share of NCC out of the Rs 6,301.08-crore order received by J Kumar-NCC Joint Venture from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the filing added.

NCC has a 51 per cent shareholding in the J Kumar-NCC Joint Venture.

These orders are received from State and Central government agencies and does not include any internal orders, the company said.

NCC has expanded its presence in various sectors of construction and infrastructure development. The company's construction endeavours span across the nation and encompass buildings, transportation, water and environment, electrical transmission and distribution, irrigation, mining, and railways projects. PTI SID DRR