NCC bags projects worth Rs 553 crore in November

New Delhi: Construction firm NCC Ltd on Friday said it bagged two new projects worth Rs 553.48 crore in November.

The new orders pertain to building vertical of the company, NCC said in a BSE filing.

The total amount of Rs 553.48 crore excludes GST, NCC said.

These orders "are received from a private agency" and do not include any internal orders, the filing said.

The company, which started as Nagarjuna Construction Company, specialising in construction, has entered into highways, realty and other businesses.