NCC gets Rs 3,389.49 crore Ken-Betwa Link Project

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Infrastructure company NCC Ltd on Friday said it has secured a contract worth Rs 3,389.49 crore for the execution of Daudhan Dam under Ken-Betwa Link Project.

Advertisment

The total price for the contract shall be Rs 3,389.49 crore (excluding GST), the company said.

"The company has received Letter of Acceptance LoA dated November 28 regarding selection as the successful bidder for the EPC execution of Daudhan Dam under Ken-Betwa Link Project," NCC Ltd said in a filing.

The order is to be executed in a period of 72 months, it said.

Advertisment

The work involves planning, design and engineering and hydro-mechanical works on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis, it added. PTI ABI DR