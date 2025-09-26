NCCF aims 45pc growth in turnover this fiscal to Rs 12,000cr on better agri business

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) is targeting a 45 per cent growth in its turnover this fiscal to Rs 12,000 crore mainly on better business in agriculture commodities, its Chairman Vishal Singh said on Friday.

He highlighted that the NCCF clocked a turnover of Rs 8,270 crore in the last fiscal year, up from Rs 5,968.96 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

The net profit increased to Rs 216 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 182.25 crore in the preceding year, the NCCF Chairman told reporters here.

When asked about the revenue outlook for the current fiscal, Singh said the NCCF is targeting a turnover of Rs 12,000 crore and expressed confidence that it would easily achieve the goal.

Out of the Rs 8,270 crore revenue last fiscal, the NCCF Chairman said the procurement operation undertaken on behalf of the Central and State governments contributed around Rs 7,500 crore, while the remaining comes from the construction business.

NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra said the federation has around 19 own outlets and the plan is to expand it to 40-45 stores by the end of this fiscal.

The NCCF is in discussion with metros in key cities to open outlets, she said.

Chandra said the NCCF is targeting to increase its shares in procurement operations in agri-commodities, including onion.

The NCCF has also launched its own brand 'Janah' to sell consumer goods.

NCCF was established on 16th October 1965 to function as the apex body of consumer cooperatives in the country. It is registered under the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. It operates through a network of 29 Branch Offices located in different parts of the country.