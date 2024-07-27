NCCF to sell subsidised tomatoes at Rs 60/kg in Delhi-NCR from Monday

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) To provide relief from soaring tomato prices, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) will begin selling the commodity at a subsidised rate of Rs 60 per kg in the Delhi-NCR region from Monday.

The move comes as tomato prices have surged due to supply disruptions caused by recent rains in producing centres. While the Consumer Affairs Ministry data showed retail tomato prices at Rs 77 per kg in Delhi on July 27, prices have been exceeding Rs 80 per kg in some areas, depending on quality and locality.

"The mega sale will commence on July 29, 2024, and will gradually expand to other locations in Delhi-NCR in the coming days," NCCF said in a statement.

The subsidised tomatoes will be available at various locations including Krishi Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Colony, Hauz Khas, Parliament Street, INA Market, and several areas in Noida, Rohini, and Gurugram, it said.

This initiative aims to stabilise the market and provide substantial cost relief to consumers.

NCCF said the intervention underscores the government's efforts to mitigate the impact of rising food prices on consumers.

Notably, tomato prices are lower than Rs 165 per kg recorded in the same period last year. PTI LUX MR