NCDC disburses Rs 92,500 cr in FY25 to cooperative societies: Shah

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday highlighted that NCDC has disbursed Rs 92,500 crore to cooperative societies last fiscal, a nearly 4 times increase from 2020-21 level.

The minister was addressing the 92nd General Council Meeting of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) here.

According to an official statement on Wednesday, Shah said the cooperative sector has witnessed unprecedented progress, following the establishment of this ministry.

He said the NCDC has emerged as the principal foundation of this transformation.

"The Government is committed to bringing positive change to the lives of farmers, rural families, fishers, small producers, and entrepreneurs through the cooperative movement, and cooperation is playing a vital role in the nation's efforts toward self-reliance," Shah said.

The NCDC, which has been established to empower cooperative societies and make financial assistance accessible to them, has increased its total disbursement from Rs 24,700 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 95,200 crore in 2024-25, the Minister highlighted.

Shah noted that cooperation is an excellent model for making India a developed economy because it ensures participation and livelihood opportunities in rural areas. In the last four years, NCDC has registered a compounded annual growth rate of over 40 per cent, maintained zero net NPA, and achieved its highest-ever net profit of Rs 807 crore.

The NCDC has effectively worked in the sectors of dairy, food processing, textiles, and marketing through DCCBs, State Cooperative Banks, and State Marketing Federations.

In the fisheries sector, NCDC has achieved the target of forming and strengthening 1,070 FFPOs, and under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samriddhi Sah-Yojana, work is in progress to strengthen 2,348 FFPOs.

Financial assistance provided for purchasing trawlers for deep-sea fishing in Maharashtra and Gujarat has boosted the Blue Economy and economically empowered the fishing community, especially women, the statement said.

Shah said the circular economy should be encouraged in the sugar and dairy sectors to increase profitability.

Based on the Rs 1,000 crore government grant provided for modernizing cooperative sugar mills, NCDC has disbursed Rs 10,005 crore to 56 sugar mills for ethanol plants, co-gen, and working capital.

Shah also said the NCDC is playing a key role in establishing the cooperative-based "Bharat Taxi" ride-hailing service.

"The new multi-state cooperative society has been registered, and driver enrolment along with technological development is under progress," he said.

Based on the Rs 2,000 crore government grant approved on July 31, 2025, NCDC is mobilizing Rs 20,000 crore to provide long-term and working-capital loans at concessional rates to dairy, livestock, fisheries, sugar, textile, food processing, storage, cold storage, agriculture, and women cooperative societies.

The General Council of NCDC included 51 members, comprising senior officials from various ministries, state governments, top cooperative organizations, and NITI Aayog.

This Council is the apex body responsible for formulating policies and guidelines for financing cooperative development, agriculture, rural infrastructure, and allied sectors, the statement said. PTI MJH MR