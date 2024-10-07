NCERT books will now be sold on Amazon as well through authorised sellers

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) NCERT textbooks for students from Kindergarten to Class 12 as well as for UPSC aspirants will now be sold by authorised sellers on Amazon India website as well, the e-commerce firm said on Monday.

Amazon India said that it has partnered with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to facilitate the sale of books at maximum retail price (MRP) across all serviceable pin codes in India.

Amazon India said that it has partnered "with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to expand the availability of textbooks for students from Kindergarten to Class 12, as well as UPSC aspirants, through Amazon.in".

In addition to serving individual customers, Amazon.in will work with NCERT on bulk ordering for government agencies and schools.

"To support this, NCERT has appointed designated distribution vendors who will work with sellers on Amazon.in to ensure timely and efficient deliveries," the statement said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the collaboration between NCERT and Amazon India is a step towards ensuring that students and educators have access to genuine, affordable resources that will not only help them in their academic journey but also enhance their overall ease of living.

"By making NCERT textbooks available through Amazon.in, we are enabling millions of students across India to pursue their education without barriers and with greater convenience," Pradhan said. PTI PRS HVA