NCIL developing indigenous dialysis machine in collaboration with NIT Silchar

Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) Nephro Care India Limited (NCIL) is developing a prototype of a remotely monitored AI-enabled Smart Haemodialysis Machine in collaboration with National Institute of Technology, Silchar, a senior company official said.

The AI-enabled smart haemodialysis machine is aimed to make renal care more accessible and affordable which may bring down the cost by nearly 75 per cent to around Rs 2 lakh, the official claimed.

"The company, in collaboration with National Institute of Technology, Silchar, is developing the prototype with a grant from the Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology, West Bengal and it is expected to be ready over the next 7-8 months," Dr Pratim Sengupta, Founder and MD & CEO of Nephro Care said.

Once developed, the indigenous machine is expected to reduce the cost by 70-75 per cent to Rs 2 lakh from the current Rs 7.5-8 lakh, he claimed.

Stating that currently, a majority of haemodialysis machines in India are imported, leading to higher costs, Sengupta said, "Indigenous manufacturing can significantly reduce costs, making treatment more affordable for patients with advanced renal failure and boost make in India." The prototype will enable remote monitoring of dialysis machines, making the treatment more accessible in rural and semi-urban areas bridging the gap.

As per government estimates, nearly 2,20,000 patients develop end-stage renal disease (ESRD) annually in India, leading to an additional annual dialysis demand of 34 million treatment sessions.

There are only close to 40,000 machines in the country at present therefore leading to a gap of 65,000 machines, he said.

A haemodialysis machine filters wastes, salts and fluids from the blood of a person whose kidneys are not healthy enough to do this work efficiently. PTI BSM RG