NCLAT permits John Energy to deposit Rs 254 cr settlement amount

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has permitted John Energy, a debt-ridden firm facing insolvency proceedings before the NCLT, to deposit Rs 254 crore along with 12 per cent interest as per the One Time Settlement (OTS) with its lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

The tribunal also said that the bank's plea to initiate insolvency proceedings is still pending before NCLT, it would be for the lower court to take a call on the submissions and offer made by John Energy.

"If the said deposit is made or not made, the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) shall take appropriate decision on Section 7 application after hearing both the parties," said a three-member NCLAT bench.

John Energy, which works towards project execution in the oil and gas industry, had approached the appellate tribunal seeking its direction to pay the entire amount of Rs 167 crore for ICICI Bank and Rs 86 crore for Axis Bank along with interest as per the OTS arrived with the financial creditors in 2023.

The banks have filed pleas before the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate the insolvency process against the firm over non-payment of dues after the OTS deadline.

However, during the pendency of the hearing John Energy has got an investor who is ready to pay the entire amount which was earlier arrived as per OTS dated November 19, 2023, for ICICI Bank and September 30, 2023, for Axis Bank.

It had sent e-mails to both - ICICI Bank and Axis Bank -requesting them to accept the OTS amount along with 12 per cent interest.

However, ICICI Bank did not respond whereas Axis Bank vide its e-mail dated March 11, 2024, communicated that OTS has come to an end and there is no question of permitting any deposit, submitted John Energy before NCLAT.

Counsel representing John Energy submitted that the company is ready to deposit the entire OTS amount which was earlier arrived along with 12 per cent interest in the court to show his bonafide.

It further submitted that the contract of thousands of crore which are with the company shall automatically be terminated due to the clause in the contract if insolvency commences.

This was opposed by the counsel for the ICICI Bank and Axis Bank said the offer was not acceptable.

The OTS which earlier arrived has come to an end since John Energy failed to deposit the amount and the amount which was claimed by them in their section 7 application (for insolvency) is much more than that.

On this NCLAT said:"We are of the view that since the Section 7 application is pending before the Adjudicating Authority, it is for the Adjudicating Authority to take a call on the submissions and offer made by the Appellant.

"However, in the ends of justice, we are of the view that the Appellant and the investors as submitted before the Court may deposit the amount of Rs 167 crore along with 12 per cent interest and Rs 87 crore plus 12 per cent interest before the NCLT within 10 days as prayed by way of FDR in favour of Registrar, NCLT," the NCLAT order said. PTI KRH MR