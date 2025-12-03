NCLAT says Committee of Creditors has right to appoint liquidator for debt-ridden firm, not NCLT

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Only the Committee of Creditors (COC) has the authority to appoint a liquidator for a debt-ridden company undergoing insolvency procedure, and not the NCLT, in cases where a Resolution Professional has not submitted a written consent, the appellate tribunal NCLAT has said.

Passing a common order in two identical matters, where the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had itself appointed liquidators of two insolvency-bound companies, the appellate tribunal set aside those appointments, observing "only CoC has the authority to select the candidate for replacing the RP".

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said the NCLT, which functions as the designated authority under IBC proceedings, is only authorised "to replace the resolution professional and not to appoint a liquidator".

IBC mandates the sale of debt-ridden companies within the prescribed timeline, failing to which NCLT passes an order for liquidation, where the official working as a resolution professional starts functioning as a liquidator of the company.

However, section 34 (1) of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) says, for that purpose, RP has to submit a written consent, and if he fails to submit, then Sec 34(4)(c) grants NCLT the power to replace him and appoint some other person as liquidator of the company.

The dispute arose after the Indore Bench of NCLT appointed a liquidator, who was neither the RP appointed during the CIRP nor the candidate of CoC's choice.

This was challenged by the lenders before the NCLAT, submitting that the second part of Sec 34(1) of IBC only has authorised the NCLT to replace the RP, but does not vest any authority in it to supersede the choice of CoC.

This was opposed by the counsel of two liquidators who submitted that under Section 27, CoC has the authority to appoint the RP so far as appointment of a liquidator is concerned, the entire authority rests with the Adjudicating Authority.

However, rejecting it, NCLAT said: "If the second part of Sec.. 34(1) and Sec.34(4)(c) is read carefully, it only has authorised the Adjudicating Authority to replace the resolution professional and not to appoint a liquidator." But, the authority to replace the resolution professional is left to the CoC under Section 27 as per the procedure contemplated therein.

"Even in terms of Section 27, the Adjudicating Authority appoints only that RP whom the CoC has chosen, subject only to the confirmation by the Board," it said.

"We, therefore, have little hesitation in holding that only CoC has the authority to select the candidate for replacing the RP for the purposes of Sec.. 34(4)(c) of the IBC, even though the authority to formally appoint such RP as selected by the procedure contemplated in Sec.27 IBC rests with the Adjudicating Authority," it said.

NCLAT said both the appeals and "orders of the Adjudicating Authority (National Company Law Tribunal, Indore Bench) are set aside", and said "the Adjudicating Authority is required to appoint them (appointed by CoC) as the liquidators".