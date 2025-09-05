NCLT courtrooms in Delhi closed due to seepage; Bar association raises concerns

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The NCLT Bar Association has raised concerns after three courtrooms at the insolvency tribunal's Principal bench in the city became non-operational due to severe roof seepage.

These courtrooms were located at the CGO complex in the national capital.

The National Company Law Tribunal Bar Association (NCLTBA) has written to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs after the eighth floor of Block 3 of the CGO Complex at Lodhi Road has been declared "unsafe for judicial functioning".

Earlier on September 3, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had issued a notice, in which it had informed that "8th Floor of Block-3, from where Court No IV, V, and VI are functioning, shall remain non-operational until necessary repairs and restoration works are carried out and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) certifies that the said Court Rooms are structurally safe and pose no hazard to occupants".

Consequently, all courts of the NCLT, New Delhi Bench, will function on a half-day basis from the courtrooms available on the sixth and seventh floors, with effect from September 4, 2025, said the notification issued by the tribunal.

In a letter written to MCA, NCLTBA Secretary General Saurabh Kalia said: "The closure of the 8th floor has exacerbated the situation, bringing the functioning of the NCLT to a near standstill. All courts under the New Delhi Bench are now operating on a half-day basis, resulting in a severe disruption of judicial proceedings".

This has led to a "complete obstruction" in the administration of justice, effectively denying citizens access to legal remedies as guaranteed under Article 39A of the Constitution of India.

Interestingly, the NCLT, the quasi-judicial body, is also the adjudicating authority of the insolvency process, which is time-bound. Failing to which, the companies going through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) have to face liquidation.

The Bar Association has consistently urged the ministry and other concerned authorities to relocate the NCLT New Delhi Benches to a more suitable and spacious facility, and despite repeated assurances, no concrete steps have been taken. A writ petition has also been filed, which is pending before the Delhi High Court.

"At present, only three courtrooms on the 6th and 7th floors are functional, against the required strength of six. This has brought the entire judicial functioning of the NCLT, New Delhi, to a grinding halt, resulting in a complete breakdown of justice delivery," said Kalia.

The NCLTBA held an urgent meeting on August 3, 2025, in which it resolved to approach the MCA to seek immediate remedial action.

"If the situation is not addressed forthwith, the continued non-functioning of the NCLT Principal Bench and New Delhi Bench will compel the Bar Association to take all necessary measures to ensure restoration of judicial operations," the NCLTBA said.

The NCLT, currently, has benches at Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cuttack, Kochi, Amravati and Indore.

The quasi-judicial body has lacked proper judicial strength and infrastructure since its inception.