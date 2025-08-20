NCLT defers Vedanta demerger hearing to Sep 17

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday deferred the hearing on Vedanta Ltd's proposed demerger to September 17, as market regulator Sebi is yet to complete the scrutiny of the proposal, while the central government has raised certain objections.

The matter, which was earlier part-heard, was adjourned to August 20 for the next hearing.

On July 2, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had objected to Vedanta's proposed demerger before the NCLT Mumbai bench.

Meanwhile, the tribunal was informed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that it has no further comments on the proposed demerger scheme and is verifying Vedanta's compliance with applicable regulatory norms.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) legal counsel also confirmed that a no-objection certificate has been issued for the demerger.

However, the legal representative from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas requested additional time to present the ministry's observations on the scheme at the next hearing.

In September 2023, Vedanta had announced its demerger plan, proposing to create four independent listed companies focusing on aluminium, oil and gas, power, and base metals to streamline operations, improve management focus, and unlock shareholder value.

In March 2025, the deadline for completing the demerger was extended to September 30, 2025, due to pending approvals from the NCLT and other government bodies.