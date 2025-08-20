NCLT defers Vedanta demerger hearing to Sept 17

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday deferred the hearing on Vedanta Ltd’s proposed demerger to September 17, following objections raised by the market regulator SEBI and the Central government.

The matter, which was earlier part-heard, was adjourned to August 20 for further hearing.

On July 2, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had objected to Vedanta's proposed demerger before the NCLT Mumbai bench.

Meanwhile, the tribunal was informed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that it has no further comments on the proposed demerger scheme and is verifying Vedanta's compliance with applicable regulatory norms.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) legal counsel also confirmed that a no-objection certificate has been issued for the demerger.

However, the legal representative from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas requested additional time to present ministry’s observations on the scheme at the next hearing.

In September 2023, Vedanta had announced its demerger plan, proposing to create four independent listed companies focusing on aluminium, oil and gas, power, and base metals to streamline operations, improve management focus, and unlock shareholder value.

In March 2025, the deadline for completing the demerger was extended to September 30, 2025, due to pending approvals from NCLT and other government bodies. PTI SM DR DR